Baptist Health Corbin has announced it will be hosting the first annual Pre-Med Academy. The Baptist Health Pre-Med Academy Program is designed to assist college students on the pre-med track to develop mentorships with local physicians.
Selected students will be given the opportunity this summer to rotate with physicians and advanced providers among a variety of specialties throughout the Corbin area.
Key elements of the program:
• Summer 2022
• Seeking college students pursuing pre-med
• Paid internship
• Average 24 hours a week for 4-8 weeks
Application Requirements:
• Enrolled in a university with at least one semester of college work completed
• Submit a transcript from latest semester indicating GPA of 3.5 or higher
• 3 Letters of Recommendations
• 400-word Essay on why the student feels they should be selected for this opportunity
Learn more about the opportunity by e-mailing our physician recruiters:
Lauren Smith, Manager, Physician Recruitment at Lauren.Smith1@bhsi.com
Faozia Aljibawi, Manager, Physician Recruitment & Alignment at Faozia.Aljibawi@bhsi.com
The application deadline is April 8 and notifications will be issued to students by April 30, 2022..
