Baptist Health Corbin extending visiting hours, number of visitors allowed

CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin, Beth Davis-Edward Jones and Bluegrass Care Navigators will co-host Living in the New Norm, their first in-person meeting since the onset of COVID. 

This event will be held at the Corbin Public Library on Tuesday, April 19, at noon in the community room.  You will still have the option of attending via ZOOM if you can’t attend in person.  

  • Advance Care Planning.  It’s a Process – Sarah Bowling, Bluegrass Care Navigators
  • The Importance of Organ Donation – Alice Tremaine, Advance Care Planning Coordinator, Baptist Health Corbin
  • Time Matters:  A Woman’s Retirement Outlook – Beth Davis, Edward Jones

Register in advance by calling 606.523.8768 for the ZOOM meeting or in person.  Seating is limited to the first 20 participants.  Lunch will be provided for in-person attendees. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you