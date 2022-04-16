CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin, Beth Davis-Edward Jones and Bluegrass Care Navigators will co-host Living in the New Norm, their first in-person meeting since the onset of COVID.
This event will be held at the Corbin Public Library on Tuesday, April 19, at noon in the community room. You will still have the option of attending via ZOOM if you can’t attend in person.
- Advance Care Planning. It’s a Process – Sarah Bowling, Bluegrass Care Navigators
- The Importance of Organ Donation – Alice Tremaine, Advance Care Planning Coordinator, Baptist Health Corbin
- Time Matters: A Woman’s Retirement Outlook – Beth Davis, Edward Jones
Register in advance by calling 606.523.8768 for the ZOOM meeting or in person. Seating is limited to the first 20 participants. Lunch will be provided for in-person attendees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.