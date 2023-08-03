On Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14, 2023, Baptist Health Corbin will be hosting Parkinson’s in Motion: Living Well Meeting Series for Care Partners and Patients at 11 a.m. at the Laurel County Public Library Community Room.
This is a lunch and learn series held to provide free education to the community with guest speaker is Janice Grentz, who is a licensed professional counselor. Jan will focus on the psychological and emotional burdens related to living with Parkinson's Disease, whether you are the patient, caregiver, or adult child of a parent with PD.
Pre-registration is required. Lunch will be provided. Seating is limited so call 606.864.5759 or register online at https://www.laurellibrary.org to reserve your spot today.
Learn more at BaptistHealth.com/Corbin.
