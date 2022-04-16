CORBIN — Baptist Health Corbin takes part in National Denim Day on April 27, to raise awareness of sexual violence.
The theme for Denim Day is “Believe Survivors” and “We Protect Each Other”.
“Whether we are working on the front lines, sheltered at home, marching on the streets, or gathering on the steps of City Hall, we want survivors to know that we hear them, believe them, and are here to help them,” stressed Sherrie Mays, Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer, Baptist Health Corbin.
We invite you to make a social statement with fashion and wear your jeans on April 27. Supporters can visit www.denimdayinfo.org for more information and resources.
