CORBIN — Babies born at Baptist Health Corbin during the month of February receive a made-with-love red hat from our volunteers. This red hat is a symbol, reminding our new moms and all women to guard their hearts by making healthy choices. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women – and men – in the United States, accounting for 1 in 4 deaths. Don’t be a statistic.
At Baptist Health Corbin, we care for your heart with our nationally-accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI, cutting edge diagnostic and treatment labs, around-the-clock emergency heart care, cardiac rehabilitation and access to an interventional cardiologist. It’s heart care centered on you.
Be on guard and know the warning signs that your heart is in trouble. Typical symptoms for a heart attack (although each person may experience them differently), include:
Severe pressure, fullness, squeezing pain and/or discomfort in the center of the chest that lasts for more than a few minutes
Pain or discomfort that spreads to the shoulders, neck, arms or jaw
Chest pain that
Increases in intensity
Is not relieved by rest or by taking nitroglycerin
Happens with any or all of the following additional symptoms:
Sweating, cool, clammy skin, and/or paleness
Shortness of breath
Nausea or vomiting
Dizziness or fainting
Unexplained weakness or fatigue
Rapid or irregular pulse
It can be easy to confuse heart attack symptoms with other medical conditions or problems such as indigestion, pleurisy, pneumonia, heartburn, aches or pains in your chest caused by costochondritis (inflammation and tenderness of the cartilage that attaches the front of the ribs to the breastbone) and other disorders. Don’t take changes, be safe and talk to your healthcare provider about these symptoms.
In an emergency, dial 9-1-1 for assistance. To learn more about heart care and our other services, go to BaptistHealth.com/Corbin.
