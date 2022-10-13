The era of the Civil War is highlighted this weekend with the Battle of Camp Wildcat Re-enactment in northern Laurel County.
The sound of cannons, gunshots and the yelps from the Confederate and Union troops echo through the hills surrounding the battle site where soldiers engage in face-to-face battle. Union and Confederate troops rush to defend their beliefs and lifestyles while carrying their respective flags among the foot troops, while other soldiers clash with swords on horseback.
The Battle of Camp Wildcat Re-enactment is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, with the Battle of London scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Battle of Camp Wildcat was recognized as the first Union victory in Kentucky and one of the first during the Civil War. Kentucky chose to remain with the Union during the War Between the States, although the turmoil often pit brother against brother and neighbor against neighbor. The Battle of Camp Wildcat was also the second activation of troops in Kentucky.
That battle on October 21, 1861, coupled Union and Confederate forces, with the Union troops outnumbering the southern troops by 1,600. The Confederate forces suffered a significant defeat, losing 53 soldiers to the Union’s 25. Confederate General Felix Zollicoffer retreated overnight to Cumberland Ford, leaving the Union forces to claim their first victory in Kentucky.
The Battle of London, which is commemorated by a marker in front of the Laurel County Courthouse, was part of the Cumberland Gap Campaign in which Confederate troops moved into Kentucky. Their plan was to take Kentucky to gain access to the Union. The advance into Kentucky led Confederate troops straight along Wilderness Road into London, where 500 Confederate troops marched into London and battled with 180 Union soldiers on August 17, 1862. The Union suffered great losses during that battle, with General Leonidas Houke retreating back to Cumberland Gap. That also resulted in Union troops under Gen. George W. Morgan’s leadership to begin their retreat back to Ohio.
It was a trying time for Americans in the 1860s. Abraham Lincoln had been elected President and southerners feared he would abolish slavery, which had been a way of life for many southern families.
The Dred Scott Decision of 1857 by the the U.S. Supreme Court further flamed the fuels against slavery by citing that Black Americans were not considered as American citizens, regardless if they were freed or enslaved. The Abolition Movement gained speed during this time as well. Social and economic differences between the North and South also fanned the flames that fired the controversy between the states, as well as disagreement over the westward expansion.
That, coupled with Lincoln’s election in 1860, along with the social and economic differences between the northern and southern states, prompted the succession of the southern states and the inevitable War Between the States.
That time will be re-enacted once again this weekend with the Battle of Camp Wildcat that begins on Friday with a School Day for students.
Participants will be dressed in attire of that era, with appearances by President Abraham Lincoln and many of the generals of the war activity. Souvenirs and gifts are also part of the display that also offers food and snacks for purchase. Raffle tickets will also be sold as well as souvenir T-shirts and other items.
Re-enactors come from across the nation to participate in the battle, with many camping in tents near the battle site — adding yet another unique and authentic touch to the event.
Friday is known as Student Day, with schools from across the area delivering students to witness the authenticity of that era of United States history. The Skirmish of the Rockcastle River is just a sampling of the battle re-enactments of the remaining weekend. Saturday and Sunday offer spectators the opportunity to meet some of the re-enactors to pose for pictures or learn more about the character they represent.
Admission to Camp Wildcat is free, but donations are welcomed to continue the re-enactment each year. Food and souvenirs are available for purchase.
Camp Wildcat is located off U.S. 25, on Hazel Patch Road. Signs will be posted along U.S. 25 to the site.
