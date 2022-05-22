School news

NASHVILLE — The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the Spring 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Jaylen Gambrell of Williamsburg 

Callie Reeder of London 

Presley Vaughn of London

