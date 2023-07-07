The following students achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2023 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Callie Reeder of London (40744)
Sloan Scroggin of Lexington (40513)
Ella Adams of Lexington (40513)
