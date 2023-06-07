B.J. Cromer is well known among those frequenting auction sales. She’s even hosted several benefit auctions for people in need.
But this weekend’s benefit is one that touches her very soul — a benefit yard sale and dinner for her 2-year-old grandson who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.
Liam Loland Brown celebrated his 2nd birthday on April 7. But the celebration was somewhat dampened when his family learned that their child had cancer.
“He’s got cancer in his kidney, his liver and in his femur (thighbone),” Cromer said. “They did a bone marrow test on him Monday to see if it’s spread to other bones, and they’re going to do a nuclear test this week to see if the cancer is anywhere else in his body.”
Young Liam will now be subjected to chemotherapy in hopes of stalling the spread of the deadly disease.
“He’s got to have very strong chemotherapy treatments for six days in a row,” Cromer added. “I know that’s going to be hard on him and his family.”
The news of the cancer has devastated the family and friends of this young boy, which prompted Cromer to host a benefit yard sale this weekend at her business, Mom & Daughter Shop at 307 Levi Jackson Mill Road.
“We’re having the yard sale on Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’re asking for donations to help the family,” she added.
With the help of her church, Cromer is also hosting a dinner and auction at the Swiss Descendents Club off West KY 80 on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 1 p.m. The Swiss Descendents Club is located at 368 Keller Road.
Liam is the son of Amanda and Ethan Brown, who have three other children — including a 7-month-old.
“Amanda works as a CNA at the Rockcastle hospital and Ethan is an EMT who works at the Corbin hospital,” Cromer said. “I know it breaks their hearts to have to go to work and leave their sick child. So we’re trying to help them out with expenses.”
The dinner on Sunday is on a donation basis and Cromer is asking individuals and businesses for donations for the auction.
“Some people don’t have a lot of money but we don’t want to put a price on the dinner. We just ask that you give what you can and come out,” she added.
T-shirts, bracelets and hats bearing Liam’s picture will also be available for sale during both events.
To help with donations for the dinner and auction, contact Cromer at (606) 231-7016.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.