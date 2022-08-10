With 10 years of experience as Superintendent of the Laurel County School District, Dr. Doug Bennett received an outstanding evaluation for the past year.
“The Board would like to commend Dr. Bennett on another very successful year with the Laurel County School District,” the evaluation states. “We are very pleased with the progress and plans for improvement in the Laurel County Schools under his superintendency. His leadership qualities continue and are very positively reflected in his evaluation this past school year.”
The evaluation defines seven specific areas: Strategic Leadership, Instructional Leadership, Cultural Leadership, Human Resource Leadership, Managerial Leadership, Collaborative Leadership and Influential Leadership. Bennett was ranked Exemplary in Strategic, Instructional, Cultural and Managerial Leadership areas. Exemplary is the highest ranking. Bennett was also rated as Accomplished in the areas of Human Resources, Collaborative and Influential areas.
The evaluation reviewed the achievements of the school district over the past several years. During the 2012-2013 year, Laurel County was ranked as “Needs Improvement District” with only one school ranked as Distinguished — Bush Elementary. Classified staff had no safety training and the 2013 graduation rate was 79.3%.
By 2017, however, the school district had been recognized as a Distinguished District with the highest scoring large district (over 7,000 students). Laurel County ranked 10 of 173 districts in the state with two elementary schools ranked in the state’s Top 10. Cold Hill Elementary scored the second highest achievement in the state with an index of 99.5 while Bush ranked 4th at 98.2. Johnson and Sublimity schools were in the Top 50 while Camp Ground, Wyan-Pine Grove and Colony were in the top 100 of 173 districts. Graduation rates of both high schools improved to 89% while both schools were listed in the U.S. News and World Report as Among America’s Best High Schools from 2014 through 2018. During that time, SLHS ranked Silver in 2014 and 2015. NLHS joined the honors in 2016 and 2017 as Silver level, elevating to the Bronze in 2018. SLHS ranked Silver in 2018.
The school district was also recognized for three National Title I Blue Ribbon Schools with Bush in 2015, Johnson in 2016 and Wyan-Pine Grove in 2018.
Other honors and achievements include renovation of several schools, McDaniel Learning Center selected as Alternative Program of Distinction for 6th consecutive year in 2019-20; five schools named as Bright Spots in Public Education by the Prichard Committee on Academic Excellence and numerous other achievements.
Under Bennett’s regime, the Center for Innovation was constructed and programs expanded to offer technical training, the Work Ready programs were coordinated with local businesses, students could earn college credits with community and technical colleges, and renovations to schools with locked vestibules were established to ensure better school safety. The School Resource Officers and LEOSA programs were established to further enhance student and staff safety, while the Bus Transportation department established a driver training program that is used by other school districts. A school district arena is currently being developed to enhance large-scale events and host new school-related programs.
While the global health pandemic closed schools across the state (and nation), the school district established eLearning procedures and Home Instruction programs to continue student education as much as possible. New programs were developed and new teaching strategies abounded as students and staff dealt with a new world of isolation and video learning.
As the results of the evaluation was announced, board member Ed Jones applauded Bennett while Bennett said he was honored to serve the school district.
“I am humbled and honored to serve,” he said.
The evaluation further stated:
“Over the time that Dr. Bennett has been Superintendent of the Laurel County School beginning in the 2014-2015 school year, and over the following years, this Board and Superintendent Bennett had multiple challenges and he has risen to the occasion in addressing issues, problems and shortcomings so that we are a better school district and have a variety of educational opportunities for students.”
