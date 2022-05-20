FRANKFORT — Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey announced applications are now available for state and local law enforcement to apply for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG).
Gov. Beshear said this grant is another step in his administration’s pledge to create a better Kentucky by assisting law enforcement efforts to prevent or reduce crime and violence. “By enhancing public safety and prioritizing the wellbeing of all Kentuckians, our state will reach its full potential; creating a better Kentucky for all of those who choose to call the commonwealth their home.”
Based on population and crime rates, an anticipated $1.6 million in federal funds is expected to be allocated to Kentucky from JAG, a component of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, the leading source of federal justice funding to agencies serving the criminal justice system, to hire additional personnel and/or purchase equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance and information systems.
Eligible applicants are state and local government agencies and nonprofit entities seeking critical funding necessary to support a wide range of program areas including law enforcement, prosecution, indigent defense, courts, crime prevention and education, corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, planning, evaluation, technology improvement, crime victim and witness initiatives, mental health programs and related law enforcement and corrections programs, including behavioral programs and crisis intervention teams.
“This grant funding provides needed resources to law enforcement and the justice system as we work together to better protect and serve the diverse population of the commonwealth,” said Secretary Harvey. “Strengthening public safety is critical if we are truly going to make all of Kentucky’s 120 counties safe and healthy for future generations.”
JAG funds may be used to enforce state and local laws that establish offenses similar to those established in 21 U.S.C.§ 801 et seq. and/or to improve the functioning of the criminal justice system, with emphasis on violent crime and serious offenders, by providing additional personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance, and information systems for the more widespread apprehension, prosecution, adjudication, detention, and rehabilitation of persons who violate these laws and to assist the victims of such crimes (other than compensation).
Applications for Federal Fiscal Year 2022 state solicitations are due by June 30 at 6 p.m. EST and awards are expected to be announced in September.
All applications must be submitted online via Intelligrants 10 (IGX), the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet's electronic Grants Management System. New applicants will be required to establish an account and become familiar with the system well in advance of the due date. Applicants should also note that validating a new user account requires 48 to 72 hours.
Assistance with the application process may be obtained by contacting Grants Management staff at JUSGMB@ky.gov.
For more information on the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, click here.
For a full list of 2021-2022 JAG sub-award recipients, please visit the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.
Since taking office, Gov. Beshear has awarded almost $8 million in grant funding to assist state and local law enforcement agencies to purchase the tools and resources that will not only allow them to protect our communities, but ensure their own safety as they stand on the front lines every day.
The recently passed state budget enacted by the Governor increases the annual training stipend for sworn officers across the state by $300 — raising the annual training incentive from $4,000 to $4,300 upon completion of 40 hours of certified law enforcement training. This increase will support more than 7,600 officers annually, ensuring Kentucky’s law enforcement are both safe and effective while making our communities safer.
In addition to the annual training stipend increase, Gov. Beshear signed House Bill 137, which expanded the definition of police to include joint task force members, county attorney detectives, process servers for juvenile courts, local alcoholic beverage control investigators and commonwealth attorney’s detectives. By including these positions within the definition of police officer, their employing agencies are now able to participate in the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund.
Additionally, the Governor has championed legislation action like Senate Bill 64 and House Bill 254, making it easier for law enforcement to conduct undercover stings and increase the chances of stopping a horrific crime against a child from being facilitated through the internet, while also providing law enforcement officers with the authority to charge offenders with harsher crimes to keep them away from the public, preventing further interactions with Kentucky’s most vulnerable population.
