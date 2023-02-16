Of the many things left out of the history books in public and private schools are the plight of the African American population and their uncountable contributions to society.
While most people are aware that Blacks were once slaves — and were considered as property rather than people — the achievements credited to this population is seldom spread beyond personal extensive research.
The Laurel County African American Heritage Center can quickly educate visitors on the contributions of their ancestors — from inventors and military service to national and international achievements. There are also displays of prominent residents of Laurel County and their efforts to improve the community.
The wealth of information and contributions of the African Americans is evident just upon entering the doors. A glass display case is located at the entrance, while the Center itself hosts other displays that define the history of their ancestry.
That history includes many still-living natives of Laurel County.
Many have heard of Lawrence McClain, one of the founders and first Black men to serve on the London Fire Department. Known as “Blackfire,” McClain moved up to Deputy Chief in 1975. He also helped organize the Laurel County Fire Department in 1962. By 1969, he had become Deputy Chief. But serving on two fire departments still wasn’t enough for McClain — he also helped found the London Laurel County Rescue Squad.
Another Laurel Countian brought recognition to Laurel County through sports. Paul Andrews was a junior at Laurel County High School in the 1982 State Basketball Championship when the team faced off against North Hardin, who had defeated the Cardinals by double digits earlier in the season. The championship game was back-and-forth, a true nail-biter. With three seconds left on the clock, Andrews caught a long pass down the court from the North Hardin team, dribbled a few times and tossed in the shot that brought the championship title to Laurel County. The victory was phenomenal — and although Andrews said he simply “got lucky” — that winning basket is still known to basketball lovers as “The Shot.” Andrews went on to play at the University of Kentucky under Coach Joe B. Hall and went to the Final Four during his time at UK.
Peggy Cowan is another notable Laurel Countian, as many of her former students will quickly attest. Cowan taught at Hazel Green for 27 years and remains an endearing teacher and role model for the students who remember her fairness and kindness. Cowan was not the first African American teacher for the Laurel County school district, but she left an impact on her students throughout her service.
Those achievements were monumental for most African Americans over the age of 60. Wayne Riley, director of the LCAAHC, and Marjorie VanDiver, a retired educator and LCAAHC board member, remember their growing up years in London and Laurel County — a time when being Black was a challenge both educationally and professionally.
Although segregation was set in law in 1952, it was around 1964 before Black children could attend public school in Laurel County. Prior to that, they attended the London Colored School on Mill Street where a business strip is now located. Those in the county — most of whom lived in Pittsburg and East Bernstadt — attended Altamont School which was located on Arthur Ridge Road.
London also had a “Black college,” known as London District Colored Baptist College. Established in 1902, the property was eventually sold and the school moved to Barbourville.
“That college was on the property where the old TB Hospital was,” Riley said. “That building has state offices in it now.”
Riley also recalled when Berea College built the Lincoln Institute.
“Berea College lost when the Supreme Court said that no Blacks and whites could attend the same schools,” he explained. “Berea College built the Lincoln Institute to allow Blacks to go on to higher education.”
VanDiver, the youngest of several children, said she recalled when her siblings and she could attend public school — going to London City School. As local society became more accepting of the Black population, her brothers were active in sports — a rarity in a time when protests for equal rights and equal opportunity raged across the nation.
But the restrictions against Blacks didn’t stop just at the educational aspects.
“Blacks weren’t allowed to go inside a restaurant to eat,” Riley said. “We could go up to the window and order and take our food but we couldn’t go in and eat.…
“The first restaurant in London to allow Blacks to come inside and eat was Ideal Restaurant,” Riley added. “That was in 1974.”
Riley moved away for many years but returned to his hometown around the turn of the century.
“The first time I ever went inside Weaver’s [Hot Dogs] to eat was in 2004,” he said.
The outlook and acceptance of African Americans has changed drastically over the past 60 years, due in great part to the teachings and political involvement of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The election of Barack Obama as President of the United States was another key achievement for the African American population, which is now further enhanced by Kamala Harris as not only the first female Vice President but the first African American/Asian American Vice President.
To learn more about the history of national, international and local African Americans, visit the center on Mill Street or call Wayne Riley at 606-224-8311.
