Termed as “a mini Chicken Festival,” thousands of people poured into downtown London on Saturday night for the annual Boo on Main event.
Whether child or adult, monster or angel, bunny to dinosaur, the costumes offered a wide variety of colorful, scary and comical selections.
From 10th Street to 4th Street, the crowds worked their way through over 25 stops to collect treats during the two-hour event. Others lined up for four more blocks, backed up to Laurel Dispatch/London City Police Department, to wait for their turn at collecting candy and treats along the six-block route.
Many took advantage of the Town Center Halloween decor to take pictures as they journeyed through the loop of the park, before joining the groups walking along the distribution route to collect even more candy.
Organizers said it was one of the largest turnouts for the event, which always draws huge crowds, with the attendance ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 participants.
