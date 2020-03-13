Below is a letter from Laurel County Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett:
To help mitigate against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Gov. Beshear has recommended that Kentucky schools close for 10 days beginning Monday, March 16. As a result, there will be no school for Laurel County School students effective Monday, March 16–April 3 - which includes the week of Spring Break. Students will return to school on Monday, April 6.
Beginning today through April 5, all extracurricular activities and student trips are cancelled.
Student instructional services will be provided through our temporary Home Correspondence Instruction Program each day during the week of March 23 – 27. These 5 days of school closure (March 23-27) will be used as instructional days. Therefore students will not be required to make up the days of March 23–27. This program will include instruction, activities, and assignments via print media. Online instructional resources will be available as well. Also, during the week of March 23-27, our Food Service Staff will provide for pick up to-go Breakfasts from 7:30 am – 8:30 am and to-go Lunches from 12:00 pm –1:00 pm for students at the schools.
We will provide detailed information on how to receive and access the Home Correspondence resources by Wednesday, March 18. This information will be provided for you on our school and district websites, School Messenger Call, and the Laurel County School District phone app.
During the school closure, school and district offices will be open and in operation. Feel free to call your child’s school or the Central Office (606) 862-4600 if you have any questions or need additional information.
We encourage you and your family to take all precautions to stay safe and healthy. We are confident that Laurel County students, parents, staff, and community will continue working and pulling together as a team to do great things for kids!
