The following Kentucky students from Brescia University were named to the 2023 Spring Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA.
Beaver Dam
Samantha Probus, Elementary Education;
Beech Creek
Elisabeth Joines, Communication Sciences and Disorders;
Berea
Richelle Phillips, Integrated Studies(BS);
Bowling Green
Kathryn Levesque, Middle School; Linkin Lockhart, Biology; Tayton Smith, Integrated Studies(BS);
Brandenburg
Parker Johnston, Accounting: Finance & Economics;
Burlington
Jordyn Cardwell, Biology;
Burna
Jessika Apperson, Social Work;
Cadiz
Abigail Burgett, Psychology; Abigail Gillespie, Communication Sciences and Disorders;
Caneyville
Rhiannon Wilson, History;
Central City
Nolan Nofsinger, Accounting;
Clay
Jorge Torres, Accounting;
Cloverport
Hannah Flood, Elementary Education;
Crofton
Riley Johnson, Biology;
Cromwell
Haley Cardwell, Elementary Education;
Cynthiana
Sarah Dunaway, Elementary Education;
Dunmor
Magan Dukes, Psychology;
East Bernstadt
Noah Patterson, Human Services;
Elizabethtown
James Barrow, Computer Science;
Fort Campbell
Jasmin Jones, Biology;
Greenville
Hannah Everett, Psychology;
Hanson
Steven Knight, Theology, Pre-Law Studies; Courtney Peyton, Psychology; Lindsey Peyton, Psychology;
Hardinsburg
Sean Anthony, Business: Finance & Economics; Madison Carwile, Social Work; Britney Daugherty, Social Work; Brooklyn Seelye, Business;
Hartford
Enrique Mujica Perez, Accounting;
Hawesville
Allea Flake, Medical Laboratory Science; Jillian Kruse, Accounting; Alayna Petri, Elementary Education; Elijah-David Price, Accounting, Mathematics minor; Mckenzie Severs, Elementary Education;
Henderson
Madison Carter, Social Work; Morgan Green, Elementary Education; Ashby Greenwell, Psychology, Sports Management minor; Isabella McChessney, Biology; Jacob Sauls, Accounting; Emily Tucker, Social Work;
Horse Branch
Britney Jones, Social Work;
Knottsville
Lillian Mudd, Computer Science;
Leitchfield
Jenna Lucas, Psychology;
Lewisport
Adam Gregory, Secondary Social Studies; Mason Potts, Accounting; Jessika Stinnett, Psychology;
Lexington
Amy Flowers, Social Work;
Louisville
Sydney Stevens, Elementary Education;
Maceo
Connor Calhoun, Psychology, Business: Management;
Madisonville
Colin Garrett, Business; Laura Jones, Psychology, Spanish minor; Joie Porter, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Kailey Scarbrough, Social Work;
Mayfield
Nicole Nelson, Psychology;
Owensboro
Jameson Arnold, Special Education – Elementary; Cheyenne Best, Social Work; Alyssa Beyke, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Abigail Burden, Elementary Education; Kelsey Carlisle, Business; Thomas Clark, Accounting; Lauren Clements, Biology; Isaac Crabtree, Biochemistry; Audrey Dickens, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Lance Dickens, Business; Matthew DuFrayne, Biology; Madison Dunaway, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Keely Eans, Psychology; Logan Field, Business: Emphasis in Human Resource Management; Preston Franey, Business, Sports Management minor; Kaylee Fulkerson, Special Education – Elementary; Darryn Gage, Secondary English; Charly Hayden, Business: Finance and Economics; Elijah Hays, Elementary Education; Angelena Henderson, Social Work; Ashton Johnson, Special Education-Elem; Michael Keller, Mathematics, Physics minor; Pamela Keserich, Business; Madison Ladd, Psychology; Shane Lindsey, Computer Science; Blake Martin, Computer Science, Psychology minor; Colby Mayes, Social Studies Secondary; Megan McCarthy, Mathematics, Psychology minor; Alexis Miles, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Hannah Mills, Social Work; Caylene Newton, Social Work; Riley Norris, English; Brady Oost, Secondary Social Studies; Eden Pearl, Elementary Education; Hadley Phelps, Health Sciences; Desere Pitman, Psychology; Westley Quick, Human Services; Whitney Randolph, Social Work; Haley Rigling, Special Education – Elementary; Casey Rynkowski, Computer Science; Andrew Saltsman, Business; Cassandra Schluntz, Social Work; Alexandria Selby, Art Education P-12; Sarah Shadowen, Elementary Education; Kaylyn Sowders, Psychology; Daniel Steitler, Secondary Social Studies; Noah Thomas, English: Professional Writing, Pre-Law Studies; Mason Thompson, Psychology; Hannah Trogden, Psychology; Cole Troutman, Accounting; Kendra Walters, Social Work; Jodi Williamson, Psychology;
Paducah
Katelyn Dykes, Special Education-Elem; Zoe Smithson, Psychology; Sheila Womble, Social Work;
Philpot
Patrick Edge, Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry minor; Kevin Foster, Secondary English; Michael Haynes, Biochemistry; Brianne Howard, Elementary Education; Abigail Manley, Business; Amber Payne, Special Education – Middle School; Patricia Rhinerson, Theology: Emphasis in Pastoral Studies, Psychology;
Russellville
Nevaeh DeArmond, Political Science, History;
Sacramento
Justin Capps, Computer Science;
Sebree
Chelsea Bartrum, Biology;
Shepherdsville
Jessica Bickett, Elementary Education;
Utica
Delaney Evans, Elementary Education; Reese Haight, Biology; Regan Haight, Mathematics; Sabryna McCubbin, Psychology;
Vine Grove
Kacie Ray, Elementary Education;
West Paducah
Ellyanne Rubush, Psychology;
Whitesville
Meredith Harley, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Taylor Pedley, Psychology, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Cameron Wright, Accounting.
For more information contact Rachel Whelan, Director of Public Relations and Marketing at Brescia University at 270.686.2110 or rachel.whelan@brescia.edu.
