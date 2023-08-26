School news

The following Kentucky students from Brescia University were named to the 2023 Spring Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA.

Beaver Dam

Samantha Probus, Elementary Education;

Beech Creek

Elisabeth Joines, Communication Sciences and Disorders;

Berea

Richelle Phillips, Integrated Studies(BS);

Bowling Green

Kathryn Levesque, Middle School; Linkin Lockhart, Biology; Tayton Smith, Integrated Studies(BS);

Brandenburg

Parker Johnston, Accounting: Finance & Economics;

Burlington

Jordyn Cardwell, Biology;

Burna

Jessika Apperson, Social Work;

Cadiz

Abigail Burgett, Psychology; Abigail Gillespie, Communication Sciences and Disorders;

Caneyville

Rhiannon Wilson, History;

Central City

Nolan Nofsinger, Accounting;

Clay

Jorge Torres, Accounting;

Cloverport

Hannah Flood, Elementary Education;

Crofton

Riley Johnson, Biology;

Cromwell

Haley Cardwell, Elementary Education;

Cynthiana

Sarah Dunaway, Elementary Education;

Dunmor

Magan Dukes, Psychology;

East Bernstadt

Noah Patterson, Human Services;

Elizabethtown

James Barrow, Computer Science;

Fort Campbell

Jasmin Jones, Biology;

Greenville

Hannah Everett, Psychology;

Hanson

Steven Knight, Theology, Pre-Law Studies; Courtney Peyton, Psychology; Lindsey Peyton, Psychology;

Hardinsburg

Sean Anthony, Business: Finance & Economics; Madison Carwile, Social Work; Britney Daugherty, Social Work; Brooklyn Seelye, Business;

Hartford

Enrique Mujica Perez, Accounting;

Hawesville

Allea Flake, Medical Laboratory Science; Jillian Kruse, Accounting; Alayna Petri, Elementary Education; Elijah-David Price, Accounting, Mathematics minor; Mckenzie Severs, Elementary Education;

Henderson

Madison Carter, Social Work; Morgan Green, Elementary Education; Ashby Greenwell, Psychology, Sports Management minor; Isabella McChessney, Biology; Jacob Sauls, Accounting; Emily Tucker, Social Work;

Horse Branch

Britney Jones, Social Work;

Knottsville

Lillian Mudd, Computer Science;

Leitchfield

Jenna Lucas, Psychology;

Lewisport

Adam Gregory, Secondary Social Studies; Mason Potts, Accounting; Jessika Stinnett, Psychology;

Lexington

Amy Flowers, Social Work;

Louisville

Sydney Stevens, Elementary Education;

Maceo

Connor Calhoun, Psychology, Business: Management;

Madisonville

Colin Garrett, Business; Laura Jones, Psychology, Spanish minor; Joie Porter, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Kailey Scarbrough, Social Work;

Mayfield

Nicole Nelson, Psychology;

Owensboro

Jameson Arnold, Special Education – Elementary; Cheyenne Best, Social Work; Alyssa Beyke, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Abigail Burden, Elementary Education; Kelsey Carlisle, Business; Thomas Clark, Accounting; Lauren Clements, Biology; Isaac Crabtree, Biochemistry; Audrey Dickens, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Lance Dickens, Business; Matthew DuFrayne, Biology; Madison Dunaway, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Keely Eans, Psychology; Logan Field, Business: Emphasis in Human Resource Management; Preston Franey, Business, Sports Management minor; Kaylee Fulkerson, Special Education – Elementary; Darryn Gage, Secondary English; Charly Hayden, Business: Finance and Economics; Elijah Hays, Elementary Education; Angelena Henderson, Social Work; Ashton Johnson, Special Education-Elem; Michael Keller, Mathematics, Physics minor; Pamela Keserich, Business; Madison Ladd, Psychology; Shane Lindsey, Computer Science; Blake Martin, Computer Science, Psychology minor; Colby Mayes, Social Studies Secondary; Megan McCarthy, Mathematics, Psychology minor; Alexis Miles, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Hannah Mills, Social Work; Caylene Newton, Social Work; Riley Norris, English; Brady Oost, Secondary Social Studies; Eden Pearl, Elementary Education; Hadley Phelps, Health Sciences; Desere Pitman, Psychology; Westley Quick, Human Services; Whitney Randolph, Social Work; Haley Rigling, Special Education – Elementary; Casey Rynkowski, Computer Science; Andrew Saltsman, Business; Cassandra Schluntz, Social Work; Alexandria Selby, Art Education P-12; Sarah Shadowen, Elementary Education; Kaylyn Sowders, Psychology; Daniel Steitler, Secondary Social Studies; Noah Thomas, English: Professional Writing, Pre-Law Studies; Mason Thompson, Psychology; Hannah Trogden, Psychology; Cole Troutman, Accounting; Kendra Walters, Social Work; Jodi Williamson, Psychology;

Paducah

Katelyn Dykes, Special Education-Elem; Zoe Smithson, Psychology; Sheila Womble, Social Work;

Philpot

Patrick Edge, Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry minor; Kevin Foster, Secondary English; Michael Haynes, Biochemistry; Brianne Howard, Elementary Education; Abigail Manley, Business; Amber Payne, Special Education – Middle School; Patricia Rhinerson, Theology: Emphasis in Pastoral Studies, Psychology;

Russellville

Nevaeh DeArmond, Political Science, History;

Sacramento

Justin Capps, Computer Science;

Sebree

Chelsea Bartrum, Biology;

Shepherdsville

Jessica Bickett, Elementary Education;

Utica

Delaney Evans, Elementary Education; Reese Haight, Biology; Regan Haight, Mathematics; Sabryna McCubbin, Psychology;

Vine Grove

Kacie Ray, Elementary Education;

West Paducah

Ellyanne Rubush, Psychology;

Whitesville

Meredith Harley, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Taylor Pedley, Psychology, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Cameron Wright, Accounting.

For more information contact Rachel Whelan, Director of Public Relations and Marketing at Brescia University at 270.686.2110 or rachel.whelan@brescia.edu.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you