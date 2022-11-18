The Gifted and Talented students at Bush Elementary recently worked together on a STEAM project. Students had 20 minutes to design a pipeline with at least two right angles and being at least six feet long that a ping pong ball could travel through, without any stops or restarts. The students had to construct the pipeline with only paper and tape. Students had the choice of working alone or working as a team.

