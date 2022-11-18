The Gifted and Talented students at Bush Elementary recently worked together on a STEAM project. Students had 20 minutes to design a pipeline with at least two right angles and being at least six feet long that a ping pong ball could travel through, without any stops or restarts. The students had to construct the pipeline with only paper and tape. Students had the choice of working alone or working as a team.
featured
Bush Elementary students design pipeline
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee man indicted for death of police officer, possession of drugs
- Cameron confident Ky. abortion law will be upheld despite Amendment 2 defeat
- North Laurel, South Laurel cheerleading squads win region titles
- Corbin woman indicted in 2021 fatality
- Handy resigning as County Tourism Chair
- Newly elected council member appointed to serve on city tourism board
- Deeds Recorded Oct. 24-31
- Man charged with officer's death to face grand jury
- Injury sidelines UK punter Goodfellow for rest of season
- Time remains for Christmas on Main parade entries
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.