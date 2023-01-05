New businesses continued to pop up in London and Laurel County throughout December with plans for several more coming in early 2023.
Those included:
• Etched Ideas, owned by veteran Anthony Diaz, specializes in laser engraving and customization. Your local connection for personalized products for your businesses or for personal gifts like Tumblers, silicone wrist bands and more. Follow them on FB or FMI call 512-333-1767.
• Freedom Neurotherapy is Southeast KY’s premiere ketamine infusion clinic. Owner Chris Shaw is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist and Co-Owner Lea Shaw is a Registered Nurse. Ketamine is a non-narcotic, non-opioid, non-addictive dissociative anesthetic that creates new health neuronal connections in the brain. Together Chris and Lea Shaw offer effective treatment to the public by appointment only for a variety of mood disorders and chronic pain in a comfortable environment. To request an appointment, call 260-8105.
• Coming soon is The Pizza Station, a convenient location for delicious pizza, wings, pasta, hoagies and salads. The Pizza Station, owned by Shane and Kacie Allen, will be relocating their business from Jackson County and taking over the Heavenly Pizza location at 1868 W. Hwy. 192, next to the Regency Cinemas. A February opening is planned.
• Lexie’s Designs and Spa, located at 1201 E. 4th Street, is a locally-owned beauty, cosmetic and personal care shop. Offering natural and homemade products like bath bombs, candles, soaps, shampoo, conditioner, body wash and more. Open M-F 10-8 Sat-Sun 11-9. For more info call: 606-670-9124 or follow their FB page.
• Are you in the market for customized clothing? Welcome to London, The Peaceful Printers Shop. Specializing in shirts and hats for infants to adults. This is great opportunity to get your business swag printed right here in London. Follow The Peaceful Printers’ Facebook Page to see examples and contact information. Locally owned by Brody and Shaylee Watkins.
• Coming soon in the Spring of 2023, Sadie’s Place Kennel, located at 444 Power’s Lane, will soon become a pet boarding facility. With 23 years of pet care and years of fostering experience, Sadie’s Place Kennel will provide a safe and loving environment for your furry friends. Pet boarding will begin on March 1, 2023. Text or call 606-215-8245 to reserve your spot.
• Do you plan on moving in the new year? Or have a heavy item you need help moving? Git’R Done Moving, LLC. is a professional moving company that also offers packing, storage and cleaning services. A local, full service moving company that is KY licensed and insured. Call 606-389-2577 for a free estimate.
• Exit 29 in southern Laurel County just got a little more delicious with the opening of Little Caesars’ Express. Offering Hot N Ready Pizzas, Crazy Bread, Italian Cheese Bread and Wings ready for pick up inside Go Time at Exit 29. For more information, call 272-6700.
• The vacant building at 860 E. 4th, past EC Porters IGA has sold and will become London Vape & E-Cig. Find a large selection of quality vape and smoke supplies at affordable prices. Construction is still ongoing, but an early January opening is planned.
• Do you have a need for engineering services? Map it Right Land Surveying & Development Company at 1005 W. 5th Street has just received their permit to practice engineering in the state of Kentucky. For surveying or engineering services, give them a call at 862-7612.
• Tincher Williams Chevrolet-Buick-GMC, at 698 S. Laurel Road, is now under new ownership. Tincher Williams is now owned and operated by Ed and Karen Hyde. The new owners will keep the same dealership name and are in the process of remodeling the old used car building to a customer care center. Now hiring service technicians, maintenance and customer care representatives. You may apply in person or call 864-5790 for more information.
• Tune in for a special announcement from Studio 206, located in beautiful downtown London. Photographers Keshia Amburgey and Jina LaFary continue to be leaders in luxury photography and are about to take their services to another level. Follow Studio 206 on Facebook for their exciting announcement. For more information, call 657-5579.
• London’s Don Franklin Ford Lincoln is expanding with an addition of a new body shop now under construction at their S. US 25 location. This addition will help their experienced technicians keep your vehicle in excellent condition. Don Franklin Family of Dealerships have grown to 24 dealerships to be the largest dealer group in KY. Employing over 800 people throughout the state of KY, we are pleased they continue to grow and add jobs right here in London. For more information, call 864-3555.
• Earthwork is underway at the rear entrance on Parker Road for the new 32-acre gated, 55+ active adult development, The Hills at Emerald Green, to be located on Hwy 192 across from the London Country Club. Waterline installation will begin in coming weeks. All the private building lots are now spoken for. Call 606-682-3182 now to reserve one of the 60 patio homes that will be for lease or the 40 single family homes. Housing construction is expected to begin in 2023.
• Commonwealth Hand Therapy & Physical Therapy’s new London location at 100 Bacho Way, near Masa Japanese Restaurant, is now open. They help patients with care for upper extremity conditions such as hands, wrists, shoulders and elbows as well as Physical Therapy for neck, back, hip and lower extremities. Open 8-6. For more information, contact them at 657-0733.
• Last but certainly not least is the opening update to London’s new Slim Chickens, coming to 2017 Hwy. 192, beside Starbucks. The opening date will be Monday, January 30. It’s almost time to try their hand breaded chicken, dry rubbed wings with your choice of 17 house sauces, salads, southern sides, mason jar desserts and more! Opening day hours will be 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on opening day every customer can be entered into a drawing for prizes.
With a multitude of businesses opening and locating in the Laurel area in the past year, 2023 is already holding great promises for another successful year for businesses and residents of the area.
