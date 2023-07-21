CORBIN — For nearly 50 years, Overhead Door Company of Corbin has been offering the Tri-County the best in commercial and residential garage doors.
Their story begins in the early 1970s when founder Arthur “Leland” Lockaby moved his family back home to Corbin from Richmond, Indiana. Back in his hometown, Leland worked in home construction but along the way, also installed garage doors for area contractors.
“He learned the garage door trade while working in Richmond,” daughter-in-law Shanda Lockaby explained. “When he moved back here, he was working with contractors building homes and he started installing garage doors for them.”
One of Leland’s first local customers was June Martin, who with her husband Buddy had a garage door installed for their newly constructed home in 1973.
“I couldn’t have asked for any better service,” Martin said.
With his success, Leland and his wife Naomi “Sue” Lockaby felt God leading them to start their own garage door business as a full-time occupation. So in 1976, they formed Corbin Garage Doors — which they ran out of their home until 1985 when they moved it to the Cumberland Falls Highway. The Lockabys sold their first building to the Whitley County Health Department and in 1987, they built and moved into their current location at 3718 Cumberland Falls Highway.
By 1997, the Lockabys were ready to turn day-to-day operations of Corbin Garage Doors Inc. to the second generation — son Arthur Lockaby and his wife Shanda. At that time, the family business partnered with the franchise of the oldest garage door manufacturer in the industry – OVERHEAD DOOR COMPANY.
Overhead Door has been in business since 1921. Having invented the garage door, the company is the nationally recognized leader in the garage door industry. With their partnership, Corbin Garage Doors began operating under their franchise name of Overhead Door Company of Corbin.
Garage doors have come a long way in the intervening years — from plain, white wood to metal doors which look like stained wood in a variety of designs. The customer’s imagination is the only limit when it comes to the options available. Overhead Door Company of Corbin offers a wide variety of colors, styles, windows and designs which are on display in their showroom.
The company also offers garage door design services, whether it’s for new construction or to update an existing home. Their design software can show potential buyers what a new garage door will look like on their homes or businesses. In addition to custom-entry doors for new construction or replacement, Overhead Door Company of Corbin has screen garage doors, automatic operators and a fully-stocked parts department.
Tri-County area businesses and homeowners have been relying on Overhead Door Company of Corbin for professional garage door service, repair and installation needs for over 47 years. It’s what keeps customers like Martin coming back.
When Martin had her 50-year-old door replaced last month, it wasn’t because of any malfunction.
“My daughter is building next door to me and she wanted me to get a new garage door so that it would look like hers,” Martin explained. “I told her, ‘Mine’s perfect; there’s nothing ever wrong with it.’ The Lockabys have fixed anything that’s ever happened and I can get Arthur to come at any moment.…I can’t say enough about the Lockaby family and how good and kind they have been to me. I’m sure they’re that way with all their customers.”
Martin ultimately agreed to a remodel with a new garage door as well to match her daughter’s. “I do like it,” she added.
As customers are sharing their satisfaction with the family-owned company across the generations, so too is Overhead Door Company of Corbin expanding into a third generation of family members continuing the tradition of providing quality, dependable service to their customers with Jordan Lockaby joining the company in the last couple of years.
While garage doors may have changed over the years, the Lockaby family’s commitment to their customers has not.
“Our family’s attention to detail and customer satisfaction remains the same today as it has all these years,” Shanda Lockaby stated. “We want to thank all of our customers over the years; we appreciate you doing business with us.
For more information, visit Overhead Door Company of Corbin at 3718 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin, call 606-528-7582, or visit www.corbindoors.com.
