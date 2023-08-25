Brent Bingham is carrying on the business his father Frank started back in 1964.
Having quit school at 13, Frank started hauling produce for his father Walter’s store in the Stinking Creek community of Knox County. He then graduated to coal and logging.
“He kinda did everything,” Brent said of his father.
Frank got started in the tire business by building a shed next to the family home in Flat Lick in order to change his own tires on the trucks he used to haul coal. Then people began to stop by for help and Frank realized the time might be right to set up shop.
Frank brought his kids up in the business from an early age. Brent started out by stacking tires.
Initially he thought he wanted to do something else — studying marketing at Eastern Kentucky University. But he and his wife Nina both formally joined the business in 1998.
“It got in our blood, so I had to come back,” Brent said.
It was about that time that Bingham Tire & Oil moved to its current location at 561 South US Hwy 25E in Barbourville. The location offers five vehicle bays as well as a 126-foot truck bay.
In the beginning, the shop primarily served the coal industry but has since grown to service over-the-road trucks along with offering preventative maintenance for private vehicles and commercial trucks.
Now going into their seventh decade, Bingham Tire & Oil has expanded services several times over the years. In addition to selling new and used tires, they have a state-of-the-art retread or cap shop for refurbishing tires. The tires are certified GAR (Goodyear Authorized Retread), the brand Bingham has dealt in since the beginning.
“We cap a Goodyear-built product whether Goodyear, Cooper, Roadmaster, Kelley,” Brent said of the American made brands. “Once we cap it, it’s the same as a new tire with warranty.”
Brent estimate that Bingham Tire caps 7-8 tires for every new one they sell.
“We take old tires and make them new again,” Brent said. “We do about 2,000 to 2,300 tires a month. Every tire we do is saving about 75% of oil, carbon black and everything it takes to make a new tire. So we’re probably one of the biggest recyclers in this area that people don’t realize about.”
Not only can customers bring their tires into the shop but Bingham Tire will also pick them up and deliver.
Bingham Tire is currently in the process of expanding into wheel refurbishment. The process involves sandblasting, powder coating and painting to function as new wheels.
Bingham Tire has also branched out in terms of geography — with locations in Somerset and Clinton, Tennessee, as well as a partnership with a Lexington dealer. Their service area ranges from Roanoke, Virginia to Nashville, Tennessee.
“If you’re not growing, you’re on the back slide,” Brent said. “We try to keep expanding where it fits us.”
Through it all, Bingham Tire remains very much a family business with Frank, now 89 and retired, still stopping by daily. They firmly believe it’s just as important to treat their customers as family too.
“The difference between us and other tire dealers — if someone needs me, they can call me,” Brent said. “I’m the owner and I’ll talk to them. I still deliver tires and work in the cap shop — whatever needs to be done. We’re local; we know the market and the people. It’s a family, no matter what. That’s the way we look at it.”
