Smoke from cannons floated through the air while the blasts of those and guns echoed in the hollow by Wildcat Creek last weekend as the annual re-enactment of the historic battle took place on Saturday. The Battle of London re-enactment was held on Sunday afternoon.
Organizers said the weekend drew more horses and re-enactors than in previous years - and one of the largest groups of participants.
As the battle raged, narrators gave a history of the battles, with Camp Wildcat being noted as the first Union victory in Kentucky. Kentucky had remained neutral in the Civil War, but was considered key to both Union and Confederate missions.
