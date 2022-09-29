Dale and Patty Campbell are celebrating 20 years this month as senior pastors of Grace Fellowship Church.
The Campbells have called London home since they were married in 1985. Dale is a native of Knox County while Patty hails from Laurel County. The ministry took them out of this area for 10 years but they returned home when they joined the pastoral staff of Grace Fellowship in 2001 as associate pastors.
At a very early age, Dale knew he was called to preach. He had no family members that were in the ministry but in his earliest memories, he envisioned himself preaching and knew that was God’s path for his life. He began serving in his home church at the age of nine as the church pianist. At age 16, he began teaching the teen Sunday School class. Then at 18, he announced his calling to preach and immediately began to pursue every opportunity to share the gospel.
Patty also felt the call of God to ministry at an early age. She served faithfully in the music ministry of her home church. Their passion for God and reaching people with the message of hope found in God’s word was what drew the Campbells together. They are a ministry team.
As a team, the Campbells are only the second pastors to lead Grace Fellowship after the retirement of founding pastor Jerry Watkins. During their tenure at Grace, the church has relocated twice. When Grace Fellowship outgrew the original 5th Street location, they renovated space and relocated to Carnaby Square shopping center. After 10 years there, the congregation purchased their own property at the former fire department/bingo hall location at 911 TLC Lane.
The Campbells’ milestone anniversary coincides with the publication of Dale’s latest book, The Healing Faith Journey. This is his personal testimony following his battle with leukemia — sharing in detail what God’s Word says about healing and how he applied those scriptures to his own health and received his healing.
A celebration is planned at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday, Pastor Appreciation Day.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Grace Fellowship and Laurel County for the past 20 years,” the Campbells stated. “We look forward to a bright future as we continue to follow God’s direction for our lives and Grace Fellowship Church. We believe the best is yet to come!”
