Challenging yet rewarding is how Wesleigh Waters described the journey she and her fellow classmates took to become educators during the Campbellsville University School of Education pinning and hooding ceremony Dec. 9 in The Gheens Recital Hall.
“We have the opportunity to love, support, encourage and pour into the next generations of students, like we have been poured into,” Waters, of Elizabethtown, Ky., said.
Waters, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education (P-5), said she and her classmates did not get to where they are by themselves.
“Yes, we spent countless hours in class, in classrooms and on our computers,” Waters said. “But, we could not have done it without the support of those around us. So, thank you to our families for encouraging us all along the way and for your unwavering support.”
Waters also thanked professors in the School of Education for their support.
Dr. Lisa Allen, dean of the School of Education, welcomed everyone in attendance to the ceremony.
“We’re so proud of you,” Allen told the pinning and hooding candidates, “and we thank you for allowing us to be part of your journey to get to that new place in life. I would also like to say congratulations to the parents, family, friends and everyone who helped you get to this point.”
Allen told the pinning and hooding candidates to take the opportunity to thank the people who invested in them during their academic career.
Dr. Valerie Flanagan, associate professor of education and chair of the graduate programs, and Dr. Lisa Fulks, associate professor of education/special education, conducted the hooding of the candidates.
Those candidates, listed by their degree, are as follows:
Education Specialist in Educational Administration-Jennifer Shearer of Danville, Ky.;
Master of Arts in School Improvement-Sasha Allen of London, Ky.; Heather Cape of Columbia, Ky.; Kathy Morrison of Harold, Ky.; Lisa Parry of Louisville, Ky.; and Nicole Tupman of Columbia, Ky.;
Master of Arts in Educational Administration-Martina Amshoff of Bardstown, Ky.; Cara Atha of Frankfort, Ky.; Amanda Atkins of Shelbyville, Ky.; Cody Bailey of Hyden, Ky.; Ashley Barker of Hustonville, Ky.; Nicholas Felker of Nicholasville, Ky.; Andrea Goldsmith of Hustonville, Ky.; Erica Harbin of Mount Washington, Ky.; Adam Layne of Lexington, Ky.; Susan McDonald of Liberty, Ky.; Michael Powers of Harned, Ky.; Alisa Schleder of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and Miranda Young of Bowling Green, Ky.;
Master of Arts in School Counseling-Erin Brackin of Bowling Green, Ky.; Michelle Ellis of Coxs Creek, Ky.; Sonya Fernandez of Buford, Ga.; Antonette Hampton of Williamstown, Ky.; Tina Harper of Louisville, Ky.; Andrea Ingram of Bowling Green, Ky.; Julianna Link of Russellville, Ky.; Jennifer Riley of Hickory, N.C.; Maleah Roberts of Manchester, Ky.; Hannah Scherbel of Herriman, Utah; Ashley Sumner of Louisville, Ky.; Claire West of Springfield, Ky.; Chelsea Wilson of Hickman, Ky.; and Miranda Young of Bowling Green, Ky.
Teacher Leader Master of Arts in Special Education-Emily Gray of Albany, Ky.; Peyton Johnson of Central City, Ky.; Jackson Moss of Lancaster, Ky.; Jada Roy of Bowling Green, Ky.; and Kayne Westhoff of Independence, Ky.;
Master of Arts in Teaching-Kasi Amburgey of Littcarr, Ky.; Rachel Ames of Mount Washington, Ky.; Arizona Antle of Jamestown, Ky.; Andrea Arcilla of Vine Grove, Ky.; Julie Burk of Science Hill, Ky.; Destiny Case of Louisville, Ky.; Mary Church of Owensboro, Ky.;
Jamie Creasey of Franklin, Ky.; Peyton Day of Irvine, Ky.; Trisha Dice of Germantown, Ky.; Kelley Dillon of Wallingford, Ky.; Samuel Fagerness of Chehalis, Wash.; Jessica Foltz of Dry Ridge, Ky.; Lauren Fryrear of Jeffersonville, Ind.; Shelon Gist of Louisville, Ky.; Katelyn Grattan of LaGrange, Ky.; Marla Hamilton of Louisville, Ky.; Lizabeth Hildesheim of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Stephanie Hudson of Sparta, Ky.; Colton Jacobs of Pippa Passes, Ky.; Amber Jordan of Corbin, Ky.; Kimberly Judkins of Louisville, Ky.; Christina Kelty of Louisville, Ky.; Sarah Kolley of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Margaret Lee of Lebanon, Ky.; LaTanya McDaniels of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Mekale McKay of Henryville, Ind.; Ann McGlone of Bloomfield, Ky.; Charlotte Miller of Hodgenville, Ky.; Brittany Randolph of Dawson Springs, Ky.; Mary Ridner of Parkers Lake, Ky.; Makenzie Scribano of Richmond, Ky.; Breanna Seabolt of Louisville, Ky.; Brian Shumard of Lexington, Ky.; Caitlyn Simmons of Walton, Ky.; Erik Simon of Owensboro, Ky.; Traci Spreitzer of Simpsonville, Ky.; Shelbye Staples of Louisville, Ky.; Nor’Chicoby Stephenson of Louisville, Ky.; Tammy Tinsley of Russellville, Ky.; Ahmad Turki of Louisville, Ky.; and Brittany VanZant of Louisville, Ky.
Master of Arts in Special Education-James Axline of Eminence, Ky.; Kristen Bewley of Brandenburg, Ky.; Garry Burke of Campbellsville, Ky.; Ashley Cox of Elk Horn, Ky.; Hannah Hall of Elizabethtown, Ky.; John Teater of Lancaster, Ky.; Rachel Hughes of Nicholasville, Ky.;and Breanna Willingham of Elizabethtown, Ky.;
Teacher Leader Master of Arts in Education-Alison LaRue of Campbellsville, Ky.
