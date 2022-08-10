In between rain storms, the Fall Campers Yard Sale at Levi Jackson Park’s campground drew several people out for bargain hunting last weekend. Items ranged from clothing and shoes to collectibles, handmade soaps, children’s toys and even young poodles for sale to the shopper. The campground hosts a spring and fall yard sale — held by the campers and open to the public. RIGHT, TOP: These handmade soaps from The Roost on Fox Hollow originate in Manchester and are made with olive oil, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter and fragrance oil. Their website is www.theroostonfoxhollow.com. RIGHT, BOTTOM: Although she celebrated 63 this year, Barbie remains ageless and highly collectible. Pictured here are some of the dolls offered at a booth at the Levi Jackson Campground Fall Yard Sale last weekend.

