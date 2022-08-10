In between rain storms, the Fall Campers Yard Sale at Levi Jackson Park’s campground drew several people out for bargain hunting last weekend. Items ranged from clothing and shoes to collectibles, handmade soaps, children’s toys and even young poodles for sale to the shopper. The campground hosts a spring and fall yard sale — held by the campers and open to the public. RIGHT, TOP: These handmade soaps from The Roost on Fox Hollow originate in Manchester and are made with olive oil, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter and fragrance oil. Their website is www.theroostonfoxhollow.com. RIGHT, BOTTOM: Although she celebrated 63 this year, Barbie remains ageless and highly collectible. Pictured here are some of the dolls offered at a booth at the Levi Jackson Campground Fall Yard Sale last weekend.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell and Rowan. In northeast Kentucky, Johnson and Martin. In south central Kentucky, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Knott, Knox, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Wolfe. * WHEN...Through late this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A slow moving cold front will lead to the development of showers and thunderstorms across eastern Kentucky, especially this afternoon and evening. Excessive rainfall leading to isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding will be a concern. Locations that experience repeated rounds of activity will be particularly susceptible to flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
featured
Campers Yard Sale held this past weekend
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Civil Suits Filed, July 1-15, 2022
- NO QUIT IN NORTH: North Laurel 11-12-year-old All-Stars advance to Central Region winner's bracket finals with 7-6 win over Ohio
- Man charged with fatal wrong-way crash arraigned
- East Bernstadt Elementary teacher vying for Teacher of the Year
- Deeds Recorded, July 5-11, 2022
- Triple fatality wreck headed to grand jury
- Laurel County Barracudas have successful summer swim season
- THE WAY IT WAS: Harber, Bradford best girls soccer players I've covered
- City council approves annexation, bids for garbage truck
- NORTH HOLDS ON: North Laurel 11-12-year-old All-Stars advance in Central Region play with win over Illinois
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.