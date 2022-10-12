The Halloween decorations are prominent for campers at Levi Jackson Park, which accented the many spots for last weekend’s Campers Yard Sale.
Whether your taste included clothing, home decor, household supplies, collectibles or other interests, the variety was plentiful in all areas.
The Campers Yard Sale is a popular drawing for local residents and offers three opportunities in the spring, summer and fall of each year. Campers display their goods outside their camping spots, welcoming visitors and potential customers.
