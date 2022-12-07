Snowflakes weren’t falling but bubbles substituted for the holiday staple as the Laurel County Public Library hosted its annual “Candy Canes, Cocoa and Christmas” drive-thru event last week.
On hand for the celebration were Santa Claus, of course, who was joined by the Grinch who made his impression on guests as he walked toward vehicles, shaking his cane.
The drive-thru is one of many activities hosted by the library to encourage and enhance reading skills for children of all ages. Information packets and treats were handed out to the children whose eyes widened in joy as they waved to Santa.
