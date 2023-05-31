For those who live paycheck to paycheck, the rising costs of living often leave persons strapped for cash. When an unforeseen emergency arises, that puts even more stress on an already financially burdened individual or family, who then seek temporary help from check advance organizations.
To show their appreciation for their customers, Cash Express on North Main Street is hosting a Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, June 2. The special event begins at 8 a.m. and continues throughout the day until closing time at 5:30 p.m.
Whether your preference is breakfast or lunch (or both), Cash Express is offering free breakfast with sausage and biscuit with juice or Barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks for lunch.
Even if free food doesn't entice you, door prizes to customers will be taking place all day, and information about the services offered will be available.
Come by and enjoy some food and fellowship.
Cash Express hosts a yearly clothing/coat/toy drive for disadvantaged families in the area as well as teaming with local police to raise money for fundraiser to benefit children in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.