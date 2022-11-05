The season of giving soon approaches and Cash Express is doing their part to help others have a happy holiday season.
The 18th annual Toy and Coat Drive is kicking off this week, beginning with a bake sale and Fill the Fire Truck campaign to provide toys, coats and shoes to those less fortunate.
Dates for the bake sale will be Nov. 3, Nov. 18, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3. The bake sale will take place during store hours at 1801 North Main Street location.
North Main Cash Express is teaming with the London Fire Department for the Fill the Fire Truck Drive. Coats, toys, washable shoes, clothing and non-perishable food items will be accepted at numerous locations in town. All donations are asked to be dropped off by Dec. 15. The Fill the Fire Truck event will be held on Dec. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Schools interested in participating are welcomed, with the Cash Express staff providing a pizza party to the class in each grade that collects the most items. The school principal will decide the winning classes.
