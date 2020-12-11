cdntury 21
Century 21 Advantage Realty, a Robinson Company donated a check for $250 to Laurel County's Shop with a Cop program and $250 to Barbourville City Police's Shop with a Cop program.

Receiving the donation was Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, London Police Officer Justin Robey and Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye.

Laurel County's Shop with a Cop program reaches approximately 200 Laurel County children each year. The program operates solely on donations from businesses and individuals annually.

