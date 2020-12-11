Century 21 Advantage Realty, a Robinson Company donated a check for $250 to Laurel County's Shop with a Cop program and $250 to Barbourville City Police's Shop with a Cop program.
Receiving the donation was Laurel County Sheriff's Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, London Police Officer Justin Robey and Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye.
Laurel County's Shop with a Cop program reaches approximately 200 Laurel County children each year. The program operates solely on donations from businesses and individuals annually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.