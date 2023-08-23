If southern cooking and humor are your thing, the Laurel County Public Library is the place to be next Monday, Aug. 28.
Laurel County native, Jason Smith, now known for his “Lord Honey” southern slang and culinary skills (self-learned), has published a cookbook and will be demonstrating his skills to his fellow county natives in a special show beginning at 5:30 p.m.
“Lord Honey” Jason Smith is not a “cookie cutter” chef (pun intended). He has no culinary or pastry training, nor has he been involved in the professional food world. He is a self-taught cook and baker, learning at his grandmother’s knee from the age of 6, in his beloved home state of Kentucky. Through the years, Smith has taken his Granny’s heritage recipes and given them his own twist, to develop a style he likes to refer to as “Country Bling.” Good ol’ country and southern-rooted food elevated with fresh, vibrant ingredients, changing the minds of millions on how traditional food actually looks and taste.
It is this style, along with his captivating personality, vibrant outfits and ease in front of the camera that has made him a “Triple Crown” winner in the competitive kitchens of Food Network; winning Holiday Baking Championship—season 3, Holiday Baking Championship—Kids vs Adults—2016, and the ultimate title of Next Food Network Star—season 13. Smith not only wowed the judges with his expert culinary skills, he also won the heart of America with his down-home personality and colorful interpretations of Eastern Kentucky and southern jargon that can only be termed as “Jasonisms.”
Smith is truly the full package in entertaining. He has worked as a professional floral designer and event planner, a caterer and a specialty pastry artist—all endeavors that have been self-taught. Smith is an award-winning floral designer and was inducted into the Kentucky Floral Association Hall of Fame in 2016. He is comfortable entertaining an intimate group of friends or demonstrating his culinary skills in front of huge crowds.
Smith is a judge on Best Baker in America, and has appeared on the Rachael Ray Show, Pickler & Ben, Home & Family and several other nationally and locally televised programs. Smith has also judged Haunted Ginger Bread Show Down, Holiday Wars and is regularly featured on The Best Thing I Ever Ate.
Having worked as a school cafeteria manager, Smith continues to be active with the School Nutrition Association, making presentations across the United States.
Whether he is at home with friends and family, tending to his vegetable garden and chickens, or working on various Food Network projects, Smith will always stay true to his “Lord Honey” roots; being an ambassador for his home state, emphasizing his “Country Bling” cuisine and showcasing his “Holy Trinity” of Bourbon, Bacon and Butter.
Lord Honey: Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist{/em} is more than a cookbook. It’s a journey of Chef Jason’s life. Readers will find great heritage recipes that we all know and love, but with a new “Country Bling Twist” from fast and flavorful to just right down home grown. Readers will also find a family photo album and read a passage on each recipe as what makes it special to Chef Jason.
People will be able to purchase and have books signed at all tour stops. The Country Bling crew is still booking stops across the USA and Canada, so keep an eye on Chef Jason’s website for all the dates and places.
