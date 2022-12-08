The Chesnuts, Robert (known better as Bobby) and Joyce celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary November 1, 2022. They were married on that day in 1952 at the home of Rev. Bill George with family and friends attending the ceremony.
They have four children, Linda Toupin, Nathan Thomas, James Wade and Robert Glenn Chesnut, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Their children along with grandchildren surprised them with a dinner at Hibachi Steakhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.