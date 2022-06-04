LEXINGTON — Martha Jones, chair of the CHI Saint Joseph Health Board of Directors, received the Kentucky Hospital Association’s Health Care Governance Leadership Award during the organization’s annual convention on May 18. The award is presented to individuals who have had a positive and sustainable impact on the quality of care in their community.
Since 2013, Jones has been an active member of the CHI Saint Joseph Health Board of Directors, where she has played a vital role in helping the system develop a new strategic vision to align the ministry with its mission and values. As a leader on the board, Jones has also helped implement key initiatives and partnerships that will continue to grow the CHI Saint Joseph Health ministry and make local communities healthier across Kentucky.
“It is an honor to receive this award from the Kentucky Hospital Association,” said Jones. “I was fortunate to be named chair of the board during an exciting time for CHI Saint Joseph Health. Shortly after a rebrand to reflect our heritage, we announced a formal affiliation with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center to expand access to highly specialized cancer treatments, clinical expertise, and research studies to help patients across Kentucky. I was excited to play a part in ensuring the team had the resources to implement this important partnership and make sure this vision came to fruition.”
In 2019, Jones served as vice chair of the board during a critical time for the health care system – when it created a new vision and strategic plan to focus operations in central and eastern Kentucky. In 2020, when CHI Saint Joseph Health was seeking a new CEO, Jones co-led the search committee and selection process to secure Anthony Houston, Ed.D., FACHE, as the new CEO to lead its 100 locations, including hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies.
“Martha embodies CHI Saint Joseph Health’s core values of compassion, inclusion, integrity, excellence and collaboration,” said Anthony Houston, CEO, CHI Saint Joseph Health. “If ever there was a member of a health care system governing board deserving of this award, it would be Martha Jones. Each day, she helps make a difference across the state, and we are fortunate to work with her as a vital member of our board.”
In addition to her position leading the CHI Saint Joseph Health board, Jones serves as a board member for Commerce Lexington’s Strides Ahead Foundation (2009-current), co-chair of Lexington Catholic High School’s “Building a Better Future” Capital Campaign (2019-current), and is a member of Mary Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Prior community involvement has included serving as board chair and member of Greenhouse 17, which helps local survivors of domestic violence; board chair and member of Lexington Catholic High School; board chair and member of United Way of the Bluegrass; and board chair and member of the Kidney Foundation of Central Kentucky.
Jones received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Kentucky in 1988. She was employed by Dean Dorton Allen Ford CPA firm from 1979-2013, retiring as a shareholder and director in 2013.
The Kentucky Hospital Association was established in 1929. Headquartered in Louisville, it represents hospitals, related health care organizations and integrated health care systems dedicated to sustaining and improving the health status of the citizens of Kentucky. For more information on the KHS, visit www.kyha.com/.
