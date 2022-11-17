CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations have awarded scholarships to 30 employees at CHI Saint Joseph Health facilities across Kentucky to advance their education in health care. In total, $47,300 in scholarships were given to employees at Continuing Care Hospital, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph Berea, Saint Joseph East, Saint Joseph Hospital, Saint Joseph Jessamine, Saint Joseph London, Saint Joseph Mount Sterling and CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group.
“We are proud to encourage the educational endeavors of CHI Saint Joseph Health employees,” said Leslie Smart, CFRE, president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “Providing this financial assistance would not be possible without the generous support of our community donors to whom we are incredibly thankful.”
Those from the London facility are:
• Brittany McKinney, medical receptionist, CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group – Primary Care in London, who is pursuing a degree from Somerset Community College
• Hannah Cooksey, appointment scheduler, neurology, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science from Eastern Kentucky University
• Kristen Spitser, RN, ICU, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Lincoln Memorial University
• Morgan “Taylor” Jackson, emergency department technician, who is pursuing an associate degree in nursing from Somerset Community College
• Sabrina Lambert, APRN, pulmonary, who is pursuing a Master of Business Administration from Northern Kentucky University
The scholarships were awarded to the employees in October. Employees are eligible to apply for the scholarships after they have been with the organization for one year. As part of the application, the employees are asked to share how they will use their education to continue their call to serve at CHI Saint Joseph Health.
To learn more about CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations, visit www.chisaintjosephhealth.org/waystohelp.
