CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations will host an inaugural Humankindness Gala on Saturday, April 15, at 6 p.m., at the Central Bank Center in downtown Lexington. This is the first time the five foundations for CHI Saint Joseph Health are coming together to honor 40 physicians, advanced practice providers, leaders and caregivers across CHI Saint Joseph Health communities in Lexington, Bardstown, Berea, London, Mount Sterling and Nicholasville.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring all of our hospitals together to celebrate our caregivers who strive to improve the health of all patients we serve,” said Delaine Thiel, CFRE, interim vice president, CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations. “Our caregivers show humankindness every day, so it is fitting that they are recognized at our Humankindness Gala. We hope everyone will join us at our inaugural gala to recognize the caregivers who make CHI Saint Joseph Health a compassionate and wonderful place to work. Those unable to attend but wish to support their local hospital can log on to HKG2023.ggo.bid starting at 6 p.m. on April 9 and register to bid on the many wonderful silent auction items donated from each community.”
Proceeds from the event will benefit hospitals and patients in each community served by CHI Saint Joseph Health through purchase of new equipment.
The gala will begin with a cocktail reception and silent auction at 6 p.m., followed by award presentations and dinner. Entertainment will be provided by the band City Heat from Atlanta, Georgia. Patients will also share their stories of gratitude for the health care providers who have served them.
Buses to the event will be provided from the hospitals in Bardstown, Berea, London and Mount Sterling.
To learn more about the inaugural Humankindness Gala, presented by Bloomfield Farms, purchase tickets and view available sponsorships, visit https://commonspirithealthphilanthropy.org/stj/donate-now-saint-joseph-hospital-foundation-humankindness-gala.
Sponsors for the Humankindess Gala include Presenting sponsor Bloomfield Farms; Spirit sponsor Beam Suntory; Reception sponsor Boone’s Butcher Shop; Mission Moment sponsor Central Kentucky Radiology; Awards sponsor CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group; Parting Gift sponsor Sound Physicians; Grateful Patient sponsor P & C Labs; Valet sponsor Hillenmeyer Landscape Services; Coffee Bar sponsor Davis H. Elliot and Studio 46; Compassion sponsors Ivey Mechanical Co., LLC and Sisters of Charity of Nazareth; Inclusion sponsors Beam Suntory, Continuing Care Hospital, LBX, Co., McCarthy Strategic Solutions and Physicians Realty Trust; Integrity sponsor Cull & Hayden, PSC; Excellence sponsors Clark Materials Handling, Davis H. Elliot and Studio 46, Fizz Facial Bar, Flaget Memorial Hospital Medical Staff, Kentucky Hospital Association, Provations Group, Ruggles Sign and University of the Cumberlands; Collaboration sponsors Craig Loftis Insurance, Aware Recovery Care of Kentucky, LLC, Congleton-Hacker Company, Town and Country Bank, Traditional Bank, Ward, Hocker, Thornton, PLLC and BIM Group; In-Kind sponsors MD Update and Studio 46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.