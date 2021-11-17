The London Community Center was filled with craft vendors on Saturday, offering anything and everything imaginable for Christmas and special occasions.
From handcrafted kitchen towels and pot holders to wreaths and ornaments to makeup and nail polish and handcrafted jewelry and engraved mugs, the options for unique gifts was endless among the 40-plus vendors displaying their goods to the public.
The event was coordinated by Samantha Johnson, who said the turnout had been exceptional throughout the day. Johnson coordinates the craft shows four times per year, allowing crafters of all backgrounds to display. Several vendors offered free drawings for prizes while others offered discounts for the day's purchase.
Johnson was well pleased with the turnout of both vendors and visitors to the event that also offered photos with Santa and a food vendor.
