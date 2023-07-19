Thinking of Christmas brings thoughts of cold weather and warm hearts.
This Saturday, cool off from the summer heat with thoughts of the winter holiday while also getting ideas for those unique gifts as London Downtown presents Christmas in July.
Approximately 25 vendors will be at Farmers Market with food, drinks, crafts, art, jewelry and other items that will serve as an early shopping extravaganza.
The event begins at 4 p.m. and will host live music by Beyond the Ashes and HWY 490. Santa and Mrs. Claus are making a summer appearance, leaving their island vacation site for a brief visit from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
“Come participate in games and win exciting prizes,” said Julie Rea, CEO of London Downtown, which organizes the event with sponsorship from the City of London Tourism.
“This festive event promises to a delightful evening filled with joy, food, fun, music and holiday cheer,” Rea added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.