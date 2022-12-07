The Christmas spirit was in full force in downtown London on Friday night as people anxiously awaited the annual Randy Smith’s Christmas on Main parade.
Over 100 participants donned their bright lights and festive decor for the nighttime parade that hosted the theme of “Merry and Bright.”
Those braving the winter temperatures had opportunities to warm up with free hot chocolate, kettle corn and cotton candy while they listened to choirs from local school groups and participated in the Book Walk.
