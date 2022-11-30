The bright lights of Christmas will be on exhibit through downtown London on Friday evening with the annual Randy Smith Christmas on Main Parade.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at London Elementary School parking lot and will continue through downtown London to Carnaby Square Shopping Center. This year’s theme of “Merry and Bright” is expected to bring some of the most festive floats and vehicles to this year’s parade.
Chris Robinson, executive director of London City Tourism, said this year’s event will be one of the best yet and that over 100 vehicles and floats will highlight this year’s parade.
Prior to the parade are several other events. The Book Walk will begin at 5:30 p.m. with stops every 15 minutes at downtown businesses. Children and adults participating in that will travel from spot to spot to hear readings of Christmas stories by local leaders.
School choruses and choirs will kick off the Christmas spirit with performances in front of the Laurel County Courthouse at 6 p.m., while the newly formed Millstone Community Theatre Guild will make their debut as a theatrical performing group with “Ho Ho Ho! The Santa Claus Chronicles” (see related story, this issue).
Santa and Mrs. Claus will wind down the parade and be available for pictures at Farmers Market afterward.
