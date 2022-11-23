If your Thanksgiving meal plans have not yet been made, a local church and health center may have your answer.
Fountain of Life Worship Center and Horizon Health are teaming together to host a free Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The meal will feature the traditional Thanksgiving offerings and will be held at Horizon Health. For those not familiar with the facility, Horizon Health is located in the former Levi Lanes bowling alley on South Laurel Road and Middleground Way.
With temperatures expected to be in the high 50s on Thursday, organizers are planning to host the meal outside in the parking lot. However, those plans may change according to the weather and may be moved inside.
The meal is free to anyone wishing to participate and is hosted as an opportunity to meet others in the community.
