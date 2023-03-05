Two local residents, Reverend Jerry Holland and Barbara Gibson, were presented with Lifetime Achievement Awards for Volunteer Service and a personal letter of congratulations from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, at the East London Holiness Church in London, Kentucky, on Saturday, January 28.
The awards were presented by Madge Barger, President of Teresa’s Dawning Faith Victims United, who resides in Oxford, Ohio but is originally from Bullskin.
Rev. Holland and Barbara Gibson have both dedicated their lives to volunteering their time not only to help people in need, but to help them leave behind a life of darkness and walk in the light of God.
Rev. Holland established The East London Holiness Church in 1991 and went on to establish both The Big Creek Mission and Hal’s Fork Holiness Church in 2012. He has preached the gospel to thousands and has preached more than fourteen hundred funerals, sometimes through treacherous conditions, always carrying the message that God will look out for you when tragedy strikes.
Rev. Holland and his family reside in London, Kentucky and he is a tremendous asset to our community, a man of high integrity, and a true man of God. His wisdom, incredible knowledge of the Bible, and faith make him a true inspiration to all. Through his work in ministry and the way he leads his life, Rev. Jerry Holland will live on long after he is gone.
Barbara Gibson began her life volunteering and singing in church at the age of eight with her mother, Kathleen. She dedicated her life to traveling the country in order to share her singing as her ministry and gift from God. Barbara spent 44 years with The Frontier Nursing College and was instrumental in fundraising for building and renovations of Roark Pentecostal Church, The Darby Branch Pentecostal Church, and Hal’s Fork Pentecostal Church. She puts her focus on seeking out the down trodden and those who have been cast aside. When the love of many have waxed cold, Barb is there with the desire to press through and bring light back to those who dwell in the darkness.
