A senior living complex for annexation and rezoning was passed unanimously by the London City Council on Monday evening.
The ordinances 2022-12 and 2022-11 were foremost on the agenda for the council’s monthly meeting — thus allowing the development of that property. True Choice Development LLC will offer an apartment complex for “active seniors” that features a pool, club house and mini golf course along the area of KY 192 with another outlet off Parker Road. The rear of the property borders a wooded area where lots can be purchased and homes built to the specifications of the property owners.
A second reading for rezoning of the property behind Bimbo Bakery was also approved. That property includes a building located behind the bakery.
City Clerk Marcy Berry and City Attorney Larry Bryson read the ordinances aloud before the council and audience members — allowing them to become effective upon publication in the local newspaper.
Jim Price with Sanitation and Recycling also addressed the council members, asking for bids for two garbage trucks.
“We’ve had eight years of use — they are obsolete and the fuel station is going down,” he said. “The arms to pick up the garbage cans don’t work right and we really need two new trucks.”
Council members approved that request as well as quotes for purchasing a smart TV each for the city police, city fire and community center’s downstairs meeting room.
Bryson, who also serves as school board attorney for several school districts, said those are similar to those used by school systems. Berry and Police Chief Travis Dotson said the new TVs would allow for Zoom and Powerpoint that is necessary for better communication services with different agencies. Dotson said the addition of the TV to the police department would allow for easier access to technology to assist law enforcement in search warrants and other services. Council members approved that measure as well.
Dotson, who took office as Interim Chief of the city police on July 1, gave a report on the city police activity through the month of June. Dotson reported a total of 304 calls that included 42 criminal cases, 70 motor vehicle collisions, and 152 citations written — with 120 of those resulting in arrests. He also reported the department had hired two new officers — Gary Jordan from the Manchester police and Dylan Messer, who has served with the Laurel Sheriff’s Office.
Long-time officer Travis Hurley will also be honored with a plaque and bench outside the London Police Department. Hurley died from a long bout with COVID earlier this year after serving in multiple positions in the department during his career. Dotson said Hurley’s church, First Baptist Church of East Bernstadt, was assisting financially in the purchases.
City Tourism Chair Starr Handy updated council members on the shelter houses by the museum in Levi Jackson Park.
“We’re working on a redesign and regrading of the shelter house that will have two shelters and a playground,” Handy said. “The playground will have a newer style to accommodate more kids and there will be two fire pits at each end of the shelters. The design work is done and we’ll have bids coming in soon. We wanted to update you because you (city) still own it — we’re just leasing it.”
Councilman Danny Phelps questioned Handy about the former church camp cabins, to which Handy replied the cabins are in dire disrepair and probably could not be salvaged.
The Century celebration of the London Fire Department has already begun with prior events, but Fire Chief Carl Hacker reaffirmed the Fireman’s Gala. That event is set for Saturday, August 20, at the London Community Center. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Ernie Clark Jr., a musician whose band is performing during the Gala. Clark’s father, Ernie Clark Sr., was a long-time firefighter and served as Chief for several years. Tickets can be purchased from the City Fire Department, located at the corner of Fire Rescue Drive and Dixie Street.
