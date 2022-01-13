Sentinel logo

Dec. 27

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jesse Rose, contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Travis Gregory, contract

• Courtney Irvin v. Lonnie Kyle Dewayne Irvin, domestic and family

• Vanessa Riley v. Sean Patrick Riley, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. James Davis, contract

Dec. 28

• Absolute Resolution Investments LLC v. Connie Jackson, contract

• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jason Sebastian Sizemore, property damage

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Timothy Griffin, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michelle French, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Crystal Hart, debt collection

• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Fonda S. Adams, debt collection

Jan. 3

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Jeffery Wilson, debt collection

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Johnny Mosley, et al; contract

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Derek Collett, et al; contract

Jan. 4

• Devon Gambrel v. Angela Gambrel, domestic and family

• Jamie Rapier v. Michael Rapier, domestic and family

Jan. 5

• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Mary Hodge, et al; foreclosure

• Brenda Baker v. Melissa R. Stines, et al; auto accident

