Dec. 27
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Jesse Rose, contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Travis Gregory, contract
• Courtney Irvin v. Lonnie Kyle Dewayne Irvin, domestic and family
• Vanessa Riley v. Sean Patrick Riley, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. James Davis, contract
Dec. 28
• Absolute Resolution Investments LLC v. Connie Jackson, contract
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jason Sebastian Sizemore, property damage
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Timothy Griffin, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Michelle French, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Crystal Hart, debt collection
• Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Fonda S. Adams, debt collection
Jan. 3
• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Jeffery Wilson, debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Johnny Mosley, et al; contract
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Derek Collett, et al; contract
Jan. 4
• Devon Gambrel v. Angela Gambrel, domestic and family
• Jamie Rapier v. Michael Rapier, domestic and family
Jan. 5
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Mary Hodge, et al; foreclosure
• Brenda Baker v. Melissa R. Stines, et al; auto accident
