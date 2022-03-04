Feb. 15
• Anthony McNew, et al v. Tyler Elliott, et al; property damage
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Betty Ann Gray, contract
• Amy L. Hughlett v. Christopher D. Roberts, domestic and family
• Elizabeth Joyce Sizemore v. Michael Shane Sizemore, domestic and family
• Ty C. Whitney v. Holly A. Whitney, domestic and family
• Camie Brewer Arthur v. Douglas Calvin Arthur, domestic and family
• Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company v. Jaylynn Lay, et al; property damage
• Landmark Financial Services LLC v. Effiline Hacker, debt collection
• Brittany Hood v. James Johnson, domestic and family
• Commonwealth of Kentucky v. Juanita House, eminent domain
Feb. 16
• Pearl Sizemore v. Jessica Sizemore, domestic and family
• People's Bank and Trust Company of Hazard v. Laurel Canyon Development Company, debt collection
• U.S. National Association v. Jennifer D. Delph, contract
Feb. 17
• Timothy Cornelius v. National Interstate Insurance Company, automobile
• Forcht Bank N.A. v. Terry A. Roark, et al; contract
• Patrick Neil McNally v. Brenda Lou McNally, domestic and family
Feb. 18
• Tressie Louise Sizemore, et al v. Baxter Sizemore, domestic and family
• Tina Nantz v. Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc., et al; personal injury
• Austin Proffitt v. Ashley Anderson, domestic and family
• Navy Federal Credit Union v. Jamie Ciambelli, contract
Feb. 20
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Teddy Thompson, et al; debt collection
• Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jason Elrod, et al; debt collection
Feb. 22
• Consondra Loughran v. Cumberland River Behavioral Health, international tort
• Ashley Acher v. Mark Gleason, domestic and family
• James C. Willen v. Susan K. Smith, domestic and family
• Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Enice Combs, aka Enice Ray Combs; foreclosure
• State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance Company v. Charles France, property damage
• CSL Financing LLC v. Anita Diane Messer, contract
Feb. 23
• Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. Kaitlyn P. Hubbard, contract
