Feb. 7

• Taylor Sharae Barton v. Travis Allen Haley, domestic and family

• Steve Mason v. DHRUVI 5, LLC; premises liability

Feb. 8

• NCB Management Services Inc. v. Angela Fultz, buyer goods

• Trust Bank, formerly known as Branch Banking & Trust Company v. B. Cromer, contract

• PCA Acquisitions V, LLC v. Betty Phillips, debt collection

• Timothy Scott Crusenberry v. Kristen Crusenberry, et al; domestic and family

• Kaylee Foley v. Aaron Reid, domestic and family

• Logan Kennedy Johnson v. Heather Roshel Johnson, domestic and family

Feb. 10

• Capital One Bank USA v. Rhonda Eden, debt collection

• Xixochital Lambdin v. Michael Lambdin, domestic and family

• Hermina Joyce Robinson v. Glendon Wayne Robinson, domestic and family

Feb. 11

• Kevin M. Magone, et al v. Pratt's Landscaping LLC, et al; fraud

• Michael Mastin v. Melissa Martin, domestic and family

• Citibank N.A. v. Karen D. Carroll, debt collection

• Opal Lewis v. London Retail LLC, et al; premises liability

Feb. 14

• Kimberly Danielle Snyder v. Austin Tyler Hawk, custody

• Ashley Dufour v. Victoria Strelsky, et al; other

• OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Robert Smith, et al; contract

• Gary Jackson v. Grange Insurance Company, auto accident

• Jamie Deaton v. Michael Deaton, domestic and family

• Sharon Kay Hubbard v. Darrell Norman Eversole, domestic and family

• Amanda Vigeant v. Austin Vigeant, domestic and family

