March 3
• Jeannette Wolfe v. Terry Shannon Wolfe, domestic and family
• Bridgette Evans v. Richard Evans, domestic and family
• Kaetlynn Shane Mills v. Gregory Shane Mills, domestic and family
• Cody Vandermark, et al v. Tina Monhollen, personal injury
• Tristan Sizemore v. Brittany Sizemore, domestic and family
• Diana Stewart v. Saint Joseph Healthcare System Inc., et al; other
• Douglas Wayne Calder v. Kim Overton, domestic and family
• Shannon Shepard v. Chris Lewis, domestic and family
March 4
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Elissa Henson, contract
• Jessica L. Baker v. Joey W. Baker, domestic and family
• State Farm Mutual Insurance Company v. Christopher Gibson, property damage
• Tyler Hanson v. Tabitha Townsend, domestic and family
• Republic Finance LLC v. Roy Peek, contract
March 7
• Steven Ray Noyes v. Heather Renee Noyes, domestic and family
• Casey Christine Hamblin v. David Eric Hamblin, domestic and family
• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Cory Kelly, other
March 8
• Capital One N.A. v. Cameron Valdez, debt collection
March 9
• Shonda Marie Troutman v. Derek Anthony Troutman, domestic and family
• Susan Denise Smith v. Daniel Lee Smith, domestic and family
• John Walker v. Summer Saylor, domestic and family
March 10
• Christina Michelle York v. Christopher Patrick York, domestic and family
• Joshua Creech v. Laura Creech, domestic and family
