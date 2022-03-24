Sentinel logo

March 3

• Jeannette Wolfe v. Terry Shannon Wolfe, domestic and family

• Bridgette Evans v. Richard Evans, domestic and family

• Kaetlynn Shane Mills v. Gregory Shane Mills, domestic and family

• Cody Vandermark, et al v. Tina Monhollen, personal injury

• Tristan Sizemore v. Brittany Sizemore, domestic and family

• Diana Stewart v. Saint Joseph Healthcare System Inc., et al; other

• Douglas Wayne Calder v. Kim Overton, domestic and family

• Shannon Shepard v. Chris Lewis, domestic and family

March 4

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Elissa Henson, contract

• Jessica L. Baker v. Joey W. Baker, domestic and family

• State Farm Mutual Insurance Company v. Christopher Gibson, property damage

• Tyler Hanson v. Tabitha Townsend, domestic and family

• Republic Finance LLC v. Roy Peek, contract

March 7

• Steven Ray Noyes v. Heather Renee Noyes, domestic and family

• Casey Christine Hamblin v. David Eric Hamblin, domestic and family

• Credit Acceptance Corporation v. Cory Kelly, other

March 8

• Capital One N.A. v. Cameron Valdez, debt collection

March 9

• Shonda Marie Troutman v. Derek Anthony Troutman, domestic and family

• Susan Denise Smith v. Daniel Lee Smith, domestic and family

• John Walker v. Summer Saylor, domestic and family

March 10

• Christina Michelle York v. Christopher Patrick York, domestic and family

• Joshua Creech v. Laura Creech, domestic and family

