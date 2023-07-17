Tristan Bowling is competing in the USA Mullet Championship in the kids division, which consists of children ages one through four. The national competition has over 1,000 contestants.
Tristan is the three-year-old son of Ronald and Kendra Bowling, who started growing the boy's hair from a curly rat tail at just one year old.
“He loves it,” Mr. Bowling said. “He gets up there and shakes his millet and dances.”
Tristan has already touted multiple competition victories in the last year. Moreover, this summer, Tristan won best mullet in a competition at the Whitley County Fair in Williamsburg.
The national championship winner will receive a $5,000 award.
“If he wins, we will take him on a beach vacation,” Mr. Bowling said.
Tristan has been begging his family this summer to take him to the beach. So, his parents have put aside some of his earnings to honor his wish.
The voting for the first round ends Monday (tonight) at midnight. If Tristan qualifies in the top 33 for his age class he moves on to the next round to face the top 100 from ages one through 12.
Voters can place their entry online for Tristan at mulletchamp.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.