Making sense of math.
That has long been a problem for those who struggle with the complexities of mathematical equations and formulas.
But revising his tutorial programs from Clear Math to Clear Path, London native Don White is keeping minds active with classes for residents at Laurel Village and Village Heights.
Keeping the mind active is one way to fight the onslaught of many diseases that affect the elderly. By making math simple and easy to understand, White is helping keep the mind sharp with mathematical equations.
Clear Math is generally targeted toward middle and high school students wishing to enhance their math skills.
“I teach many students who want to improve their math scores on the ACT,” White said. “I renamed this as “Clear Path” because it helps keep older people’s minds active.”
White is no stranger to tackling mathematics and demonstrating how interpretation can affect the outcome of a math problem.
“Misperceptions can cause misreadings,” he said.
He then wrote a sum on a board and asked participants to compute the problem. But how the problem is written can change the entire outcome.
“Math operations are binary,” he said. “Math should be read as a language. There are certain terms in math like sum, difference, product and quotient. Once you understand the language, math becomes easier.”
White also pointed out that music is another means to keep the mind active. Ashton Holliday, who just began playing piano four years ago, performed some of his compositions that focused on hearing specific sounds.
“Do you ever play these songs the same way twice?” White questioned.
“No,” said the recent high school graduate.
While White teaches the math classes to keep minds active, he is also addressing some participants who are battling Parkinson’s Disease.
Jane Williams, founder of Parkinson’s in Motion, said keeping the mind active is one of several ways to deter the onset of the disease.
“You can do quick recall issues. The key to keeping your mind active is to think of your body, mind and community. Eat well and exercise all helps,” she said.
