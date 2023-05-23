Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the statewide “Click It or Ticket” campaign that began on Monday, May 22 and runs through Memorial Day Weekend to conclude at midnight on June 4.
During this period, officers statewide including Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies participate in this endeavor in an attempt to help save lives, and prevent serious injuries in traffic crashes.
Unbelted occupants continue to be a leading cause of both serious injury and fatalities on Kentucky roads.
Deputies also will be concentrating child safety seat violations, speeding and distracted driving, and impaired drivers. Although this huge law enforcement presence could be intimidating, the Click It or Ticket campaign is not about writing tickets; it is about increased awareness, high visibility, and saving lives.
The goal is to help keep Laurel County families safe, and to make Laurel County roads safer during the holidays, and everyday.
Anyone can be involved in a crash at any time. So please, always buckle up, and always make sure your friends and family do the same.
Sheriff John Root reminds citizens to always drive defensively, and always expect the unexpected.
