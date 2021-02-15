Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination Clinic located at the Corbin Center will be CLOSED ON MONDAY, February 15th. We will call you to reschedule your appointment.
Baptist Health Corbin - The Cancer Center, Infusion Clinic, Wound Clinic, Imaging Services, Breast Care Center and Outpatient Diagnostic Center will be on a two hour delay. Will call you to reschedule your appointment.
Baptist Health Urgent Care will be closed at 5 p.m. Monday and will work on an 2 hour delay Tuesday.
All Judicial Branch facilities will close Monday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. EST and Tuesday, Feb. 16. These facilities are the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort and judicial centers and courthouses statewide. Individuals who have court proceedings scheduled remotely during this time period should check with the court where their case is being handled or look for notices on social media to determine if remote proceedings will continue as planned.
Kentucky Eye Institute in Corbin is closed.
The Kentucky legislature - Senate and House of Representatives - will not convene on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The next legislative day of the General Assembly's 2021 Regular Session will be Wednesday, Feb. 17. Due to the schedule change, the final day to file bills in the Senate and House has been pushed back to Thursday, Feb. 18. Legislative Research Commission (LRC) staff members will work remotely rather than on the State Capitol campus on Monday, Feb. 15. The agency will be open for business. Staff members will respond to phone calls and emails.
Knox County Health Department is closed on Monday.
Sacred Grounds Coffee is closed Monday.
SEKRI facilities closed on Monday.
Webbed Sphere, located at the old American Greeting Card plant in Corbin, will be CLOSED tomorrow due to inclement weather. All employees working for Webbed Sphere companies should NOT report to work on Monday, February 15.
All offices of the Whitley County Health Department will be closed on Monday, February 15, 2021. All Monday vaccination appointments are cancelled and we will reach out directly to reschedule.
Due to the weather Williamsburg City School will hold the February Board meeting Tuesday, February 16 at noon in the auditorium weather permitting.
