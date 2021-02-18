Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination clinic will be open during normal hours 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at the Corbin Center. However if you feel that the weather will keep you from keeping your appointment, please call 606.526.4990 to reschedule.
Baptist Health Corbin would like to announce the following delays.
Delayed until 9 a.m.
Baptist Health Cancer Care
Baptist Health Infusion Clinic
Baptist Health Breast Care Center
Baptist Health Outpatient Diagnostic Center
Delayed until 10 a.m.
BHMG Family Medicine Corbin
BHMG Family Medicine Barbourville
BHMG Family Medicine Williamsburg
BHMG Primary Care Somerset
BHMG Urology
BHMG Gastroenterology
BHMG Behavioral Health Briscoe Clinic
BHMG Pulmonology
BHMG Orthopedics
BHMG Cardiology Corbin
BHMG Cardiology Somerset
Baptist Health is rescheduling appointments with patients individually.
ALL Grace Health Clinics and Pharmacies are closed for the day.
Knox and Laurel Circuit Courts are closed.
Knox County Health Department is closed Thursday.
Knox-Whitley Humane Association is closed.
Laurel County Clerk's Office is closed.
All locations of the Whitley County Health Department will be closed on Thursday. The health department will reach out to reschedule all canceled appointments when we return.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.