The following are closings/delays we have been made aware of:
ABC Automotive Systems Inc. in London has canceled 3rd shift. As of now, 1st shift Tuesday starts at 9 a.m.
__
Baptist Health Corbin’s Vaccination clinic will be open Tuesday during normal hours 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. However if you feel that the weather will keep you from keeping your appointment, please call 606.526.4990 to reschedule.
Baptist Health Corbin would like to announce the following delays.
The following will be on a two-hour delay opening at 10 a.m.:
Baptist Health Corbin Cancer Care
Baptist Health Corbin Infusion Clinic
BHMG Family Medicine Corbin
BHMG Family Medicine Barbourville
BHMG Family Medicine Williamsburg
BHMG Primary Care Somerset
BHMG Urology
BHMG Gastroenterology
BHMG Behavioral Health Briscoe Clinic
BHMG Pulmonology
BHMG Orthopedics
BHMG Cardiology Corbin
BHMG Cardiology Somerset
The following will be on a four-hour delay opening at noon:
Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) located at Baptist Health Corbin Specialty Clinics.
We are rescheduling appointments with patients individually.
__
__
All Grace Health clinics and pharmacies will open at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
__
Hometown Bank locations will be opening at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
__
All Judicial Branch facilities will close Monday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. EST and Tuesday, Feb. 16. These facilities are the Supreme Court, Court of Appeals and Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort and judicial centers and courthouses statewide. Individuals who have court proceedings scheduled remotely during this time period should check with the court where their case is being handled or look for notices on social media to determine if remote proceedings will continue as planned.
__
Kentucky Eye Institute in Corbin is closed Tuesday.
__
The Kentucky legislature - Senate and House of Representatives - will not convene on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The next legislative day of the General Assembly's 2021 Regular Session will be Wednesday, Feb. 17. Due to the schedule change, the final day to file bills in the Senate and House has been pushed back to Thursday, Feb. 18. Legislative Research Commission (LRC) staff members will work remotely rather than on the State Capitol campus on Monday, Feb. 15. The agency will be open for business. Staff members will respond to phone calls and emails.
__
Knox County Public Schools have cancelled in-person classes (Learning@School) on Tuesday. All students will be Learning@Home. There will be no meal pickup services.
__
__
__
__
The Whitley County Health Department will be closed on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. All Tuesday vaccination appointments are canceled and we will reach out directly to reschedule.
__
